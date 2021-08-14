iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,567.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 174,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 164,207 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.