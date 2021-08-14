iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 664,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65.

