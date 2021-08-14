iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $78.96. 664,866 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

