iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Stake Lowered by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 82,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.