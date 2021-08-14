iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $34,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

