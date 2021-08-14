iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.