iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $23.45 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

