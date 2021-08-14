iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $70.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $70.51.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.
