iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $70.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $70.51.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.