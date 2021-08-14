iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 745,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28.

