iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ XT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.