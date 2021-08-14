iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ XT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.33.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
