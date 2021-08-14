iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.69 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
