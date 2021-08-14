iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $29.01 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $31.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.