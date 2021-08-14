iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

