iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Cut by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,319,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

HYG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,896,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,849,938. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

