iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,035 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $27,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,802. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.