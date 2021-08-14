iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH opened at $27.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.