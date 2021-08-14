iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.05% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $75,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

