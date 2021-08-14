iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 405,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 14,048,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

