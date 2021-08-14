iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

