iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. 14,048,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

