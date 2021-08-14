iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $80,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $81.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

