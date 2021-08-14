iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.