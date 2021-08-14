iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 27,914,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

