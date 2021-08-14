iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,914,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

