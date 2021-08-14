iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.