iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,031,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

