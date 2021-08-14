iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

DVY stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

