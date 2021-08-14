iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.