iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 204,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

