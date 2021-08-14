iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

