iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. The company had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

