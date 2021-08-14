iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

