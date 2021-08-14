iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Trimmed by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. 679,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

