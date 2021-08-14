iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $179,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,420,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

