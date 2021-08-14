iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $447.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

