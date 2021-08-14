iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

