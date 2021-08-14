iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

