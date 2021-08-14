iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

