iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. 1,947,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.