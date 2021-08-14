iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. 162,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,310. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.