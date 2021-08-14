Ispolink (ISP) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $1.44 million and $556,626.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,799,933 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

