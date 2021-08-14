iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

iStar stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.