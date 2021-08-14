Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Head to Head Comparison

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Italk and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -337.48% -4.06% U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Italk and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Italk currently has a consensus target price of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 88.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $137.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Italk’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Italk and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.41 $35.19 million $2.99 37.38

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Italk on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

