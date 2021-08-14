Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IVDA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 41,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

