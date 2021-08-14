Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVDA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 41,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
About Iveda Solutions
