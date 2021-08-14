IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price target on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

IWG stock opened at GBX 311.10 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.58. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

