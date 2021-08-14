Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) vs. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.22% 19.88% 12.78% Telos N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.70 billion 7.75 $296.67 million $3.86 45.89 Telos $179.92 million 9.62 $1.69 million $0.04 648.25

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Jack Henry & Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 5 0 2.50 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $174.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Telos has a consensus target price of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Telos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.