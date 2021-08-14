JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the July 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. As a group, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
