Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JPXGY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

