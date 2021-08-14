Jarvis+ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $655,044.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $888,139.86 and $655,044.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00878472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00104609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

