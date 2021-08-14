JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Cut by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 11.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

JD stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. 5,621,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,045,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.